Mid-South fund awards $76.5K to agencies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Community Foundation announced May 15 the latest round of grants from the Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund.

This fund is the unified community relief effort to support organizations impacted by novel coronavirus and the economic consequences of the pandemic. To date, individual, corporate, and foundation donors have contributed $3,197,990 to the fund.

The ninth round of rapid relief grants totaled $76,500. Those grants went to the following nonprofit organizations:

Friends for Life: $20,000 to provide full-service food delivery and other support for its 3,000 clients

I Am My Sister’s Keeper: $1,000 to provide support to single mothers in crisis during the COVID-19 outbreak

Just City: $25,000 to provide bail of $5,000 or less to inmates at 201 Poplar and Jail East to remove them from a highly contagious environment

Latino Memphis: $15,000 to work within its network to share information and provide direct support related to the COVID-19 outbreak

Memphis Athletic Ministries: $5,000 to host weekly food drives in partnership with the Mid-South Food Bank to aid families suffering from food insecurity

Momentum Nonprofit Partners: $8,000 to procure and distribute PPE to area nonprofits

Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition: $2,500 to provide direct assistance to its refugee clients in Memphis and West Tennessee

The seven grant awards were in addition to eight previous weeks’ grants, bringing total grantmaking to $1,916,000 from the fund since March 18.

Representatives from the Fund’s partnership agencies will award grants weekly based on the amount of funds received.

The grant committee allocates 60% of available funds to immediate needs and reserves 40% for recovery and resilience funding in the coming months.

The fund seeks contributions from concerned Mid-Southerners. To donate online and learn more about the fund, including its weekly grant distributions, visit cfgm.org/COVID.

Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund

The Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund is managed by the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis, in partnership with City of Memphis, Shelby County Government, United Way of the Mid-South, and Momentum Nonprofit Partners/Mid-South Philanthropy Network.

It provides flexible funding to nonprofit organizations serving community members dealing with the economic consequences of the outbreak in West Tennessee, Eastern Arkansas, and Northern Mississippi.

Community Foundation of Greater Memphis

The mission of the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis is to strengthen the community through philanthropy. Founded in 1969, the Foundation last year awarded more than $147 million in grants to nonprofit organizations.

The Community Foundation manages nearly 1,200 charitable funds, with assets of $820 million. For more information, visit cfgm.org.

