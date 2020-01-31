Memphis ranks 138th among best, worst cities for football fans

With Super Bowl LIV right around the corner on Feb. 2, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on “2020’s Best & Worst Cities for Football Fans.”

To determine the best places for loving on America’s favorite sport, WalletHub compared more than 240 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional football team based on 21 key metrics. The data set ranges from number of NFL and college football teams to average ticket prices.

Best cities for football fans

1. Pittsburgh, Penn.

2. Boston, Mass.

3. Dallas, Texas

4. Green Bay, Wisc.

5. New York, N.Y.

6. New Orleans, La.

7. Miami, Fla.

8. San Francisco, Calif.

9. Philadelphia, Penn.

10. Oakland, Calif.

Worst cities for football fans

236. El Paso, Texas

237. Lawrence, Kan.

238. Louisville, Ky.

239. New Britain, Conn.

240. Columbia, S.C.

241. Ithaca, N.Y.

242. Davidson, N.C.

243. Providence, R.I.

244. Valparaiso, Ind.

45. Brookville, N.Y.

Memphis and Nashville

Memphis ranked 138th with a total score of 14.9, a pro football rank of 31 and a college football rank of 121. Nashville ranked 24th, with a total score of 33.85, a pro football rank of 26 and a college football rank of 112.



Best vs. Worst