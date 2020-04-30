Memphis Metro area home sales rise 4.3% year to date

Memphis-area housing inventory



Memphis-area home sales for March increased 2%, from 1,535 total homes sold in March 2019 vs. 1,566 sold this March, according to the Memphis Area Association of Realtors MAARdata property records database.

Year to date, total home sales have increased 4.3% from 4,033 in the first quarter of 2019 to 4,208 for this year’s first quarter.

The area’s average sale price for homes was up 10.6%, from $174,481 in March 2019 to $193,006 in March 2020. Year to date, the average sales price was up 7.9% from $170,498 in the first quarter of 2019 to $183,874 for the first quarter of this year.

March is the most recent month for which data is available.

The MAARdata system includes records of all single-property transactions in Shelby, Fayette and Tipton counties. The MLS includes listings in Shelby, Fayette, Tipton, Hardeman, Hardin, McNairy and Lauderdale counties in Tennessee; DeSoto County in Mississippi; and Crittenden County in Arkansas. Historical home sales statistics are located at maar.org.

Bartlett

March 2019 vs. March 2020: Sales dropped 8%, from 87 to 80 units. The median sales price rose 1.6%, from $225,000 to $228,500. Data for March 2020 new home sales was not available, but there were seven sold in March 2019. The average sales price for all homes rose 7.6%, from $223,721 to $240,649.

Comparing year-to-date: Total 2020 YTD homes sales in Bartlett through the end of March rose 8.9% from 213 units in 2019 to 232 units in 2020. The YTD median sales price rose 7.1%, from $210,000 in 2019 to $225,000 this year.

Arlington

March 2019 vs. March 2020: Total home sales in Arlington rose 20%, from 30 to 36 units. The median sales price rose 25.7%, from $257,500 to $323,700. New home sales dropped by 0.5%, from $384,900 to $383,032. The average sales price for all homes rose 2.4%, from $295,414 to $302,540.

Comparing year-to-date: Total 2020 YTD homes sales in Arlington through the end of March dropped 1.3%, from 77 in 2019 to 76 in 2020. The YTD median sales price rose 3.4%, from $289,900 in 2019 to $299,750 this year.

Lakeland

March 2019 vs. March 2020: Sales rose 46.7%, from 15 to 22 units. The median sales price dropped 16.1%, from $369,500 to $310,000. No new home sales data was available for 2020 or 2019. The average sales price for all homes dropped 11%, from $382,045 to $339,940.

Comparing year-to-date: Total 2020 YTD home sales in Lakeland through the end of March rose 32.6%, from 43 in 2019 to 57 in 2020. The 2020 YTD median sales price rose 16.5%, from $266,000 in 2019 to $310,000 in 2020.

Shelby County

March 2019 vs. March 2020: Sales dropped 0.8%, from 1,399 to 1,388 units. The median sales price rose 15.1%, from $129,900 to $149,450. New home sales remained flat at 55 units in March for both years. The average sales price for all homes rose 12.8%, from $168,483 to $190,014.

Comparing year-to-date: Total YTD home sales in Shelby County through the end of March rose 2.2%, from 3,696 to 3,778 units. The 2020 YTD median sales price rose 11.2%, from $125,000 in 2019 to $139,000 this year.