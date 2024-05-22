Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Park

City of Bartlett

On Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m. the American Legion Post 249 and Auxiliary Unit 249 will be honoring our Fallen Heroes, who have given the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country, in the United States Armed Forces.

Join us at The Pavilion adjacent to Veterans Park, located at the corner of Bartlett Road and Bartlett Blvd., for our Memorial Day Ceremony.

Memorial Day Closings & Schedules changes

Bartlett City Offices, Bartlett Library, Bartlett Senior Center, Singleton Community Center, The Venue at Bartlett Station, BPACC and the Bartlett Animal Shelter will be closed on Monday, May 27, for Memorial Day.

Trash pick-up will be delayed one day, (e.g. Monday pick-up on Tuesday; Friday pick-up on Saturday).