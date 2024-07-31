Meet the Staff

City of Bartlett, TN Parks & Recreation Department recognizes Employees for July

We have amazing staff within our department and wanted to share some individuals that help keep their division flowing and our department thriving.

Meet Bob Snyder:

Bob has been with our department since September 2021. Bob works in our Athletics Division as a Manager on Duty and is very dedicated to his work. Bob will do whatever is needed to get the job done. He always comes in early and will even come into work when someone calls out. Bob is in charge of keeping our concession stands stocked and does a fantastic job. His commitment to the department and the division is what sets him apart from his peers. We cannot thank him enough for his hard work.

Meet Lindsey Roark:

Lindsey joined our team as a Facility Coordinator at Singleton in April of 2022. She had previously worked part-time at Singleton as a gym worker. In her current role, Lindsey is an asset to Singleton and the department as a whole. She is organized and very detail-oriented. She works diligently every day to oversee the part-time staff at Singleton and ensures they follow the correct policies and procedures. With her Singleton is able to run smoother and cater to our members and guests in the building. Since joining our team, she has brought a fresh perspective, offering suggestions that contribute to smooth operations within her division and our department as a whole.