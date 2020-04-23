Many coronavirus-related closures set to expire this week or next

The state of Tennessee and local leaders have announced updates on coronavirus-related executive orders.

TN’s ‘Safer at Home’ order to expire April 30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —Governor Bill Lee has announced the order for Tennesseans to remain at home will expire April 30, with the vast majority of businesses in 89 counties being allowed to re-open on May 1. Shelby County will be reopened on May 5.

“Our Economic Recovery Group is working with industry leaders around the clock so that some businesses can open as soon as Monday, April 27,” said Gov. Lee. “These businesses will open according to specific guidance that we will provide in accordance with state and national experts in both medicine and business.”

The Lee Administration will work with Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties and their health departments as they plan their own re-open strategies.

“While I am not extending the safer at home order past the end of April, we are working directly with our major metropolitan areas to ensure they are in a position to reopen as soon and safely as possible,” said Lee. “Social distancing works, and as we open up our economy it will be more important than ever that we keep social distancing as lives and livelihoods depend on it.”

The Economic Recovery Group (ERG), composed of 30 leaders from the public and private sector, is crafting guidance to assist businesses in a safe reopening. ERG members represent over 140,000 Tennessee businesses that employ over 2.5M Tennesseans. For details, visit bit.ly/Tenn-ERG.

Cities update coronavirus closure plans

Bartlett: Mayor A. Keith McDonald said Tuesday that he plans to extend the city’s COVID-19 state of emergency executive order through April 30. The yellow tape that has been blocking vehicles’ access to parking lots at Bartlett city parks has been removed. Citizens are cautioned to still maintain social distancing.

Lakeland’s website notes that Lakeland City Hall will remain closed to the public during normal business hours through May 1. Citizens can still use email and the phone to contact city hall to conduct normal business. Similarly, the Lakeland Senior Center will remain closed through May 1, and all group events/programs scheduled at the I.H. Clubhouse are cancelled through May 1. Arlington: Arlington currently has a “safer at home” executive order in effect through April 24. Any updates or extensions of that order will be announced Friday on the town’s website at townofarlington.org.

Most TN state parks to reopen Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee State Parks will reopen most of its 56 state parks on April 24, for day use only. Specific details on which parks will reopen will be available on tnstateparks.com soon.

“We are eager to serve once again but we urge Tennesseans to continue to practice physical distancing when visiting parks,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “We have implemented policies designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we will monitor all aspects of the issue to ensure safety among visitors and our staff.”

When considering a visit, Tennessee State Parks encourages the following:

Stay at home if you are sick or do not feel well.

Maintain at least six feet of distance between you and other visitors.

Visit parks that are only a short distance from your home.

Consider visiting earlier in the day so you can adjust plans if a park is full. Tennessee State Parks may limit access to certain parks or areas if capacity is reached.

Plan ahead. Many Tennessee State Parks buildings will be closed. Plan to bring your own snacks, water and hand sanitizer.

Prepare for limited or no bathroom access. Some restrooms remain open, but many will not.

Consider bringing a mask and wearing it when around other people.

Carry your trash with you or dispose of it in the appropriate containers to help keep our cleaning staff safe and our parks litter-free.

Overcrowding may cause entire parks or portions of parks to close again. Facilities and gathering areas, including pavilions and playgrounds, will remain closed. Cabins, lodges, restaurants, campgrounds, and group camps remain closed. For more details on park closures, visit tnstateparks.com.