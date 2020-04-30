Mandi Thomas rocks ‘The Voice’ for Bartlett

Bartlett can cheer one of its own performing on the national stage next week. Singer and vocal teacher Mandi Thomas moves on to the live performances on “The Voice” and is counting on her family, friends and supporters to vote for her.

The next episodes of the NBC show will begin May 4.

She sailed through the blind auditions, vied with competitors in the Battle Rounds and came out on top in the Knockout Round. She competed with other artists in the Playoffs to earn one of the 24 spots in the Live Performance Shows, where the contestants choose their own songs and perform individually. The top-voted performers will move on to the final phase of the competition. (For a detailed breakdown of the process, visit bit.ly/Rules-for-The-Voice.)

Thomas said she can’t reveal her song choice in advance, but she hopes plenty of her hometown supporters tune in next week to hear her performance.

The Top 17 voting begins May 4, and the Instant Save voting begins May 5. To vote, people can download “The Voice” app on their smartphone or go online to voice.vote.nbc.com. Supporters can cast 10 votes per contestant per email address, Thomas said.

“It’s been a wonderful experience,” she said about working with professionals on the TV show. “You think it’s going to be a TV show and it’s just going to be cold and you need to be here and there, but it’s actually really personable. Every person on the show wants you to succeed.”

The NBC TV series has four coaches who critique the artists’ performances. Each coach guides his/her team of selected artists through the remainder of the season. Thomas is on Kelly Clarkson’s team.

“She’s just as cool and fun as she seems on TV and all her interviews,” Thomas said.

The feedback has been invaluable from all the coaches, and she also got to work with James Taylor as her mentor for the Knockout Round and Dua Lipa for the Battle Round.

Talent and hard work.

The classically trained soprano loves singing in different musical genres and has been in front of audiences since she was in elementary school, performing with her choir and refining her singing at the Mississippi Fair and the Delta Fair. She started singing at the Strand Theater in Millington (7979 Wilkinsville Road) when she was 11, and that’s where she developed her love of country music.

Locally, she’s performed at Hadley’s Pub near Bartlett (2779 Whitten Road, Memphis), Lafayette’s Music Room on Overton Square (2119 Madison Ave., Memphis), Sam’s Town casino in Tunica, Miss., and Southland Casino in West Memphis, Ark., to name just a few.

She’s neither an introvert nor an extrovert – she’s an ambivert, with qualities of each, she said. Her frequent steps onto the stage over the years have given her confidence in her skills and put her at ease in front of an audience.

“I push my students to do that too because it’s so good for them,” she said.

Now 33, she’s following her dreams just as she encourages her voice students to do. She said her students and their parents have been so supportive while she’s worked her way up on “The Voice.”

“They’ve just been so happy for me,” Thomas said. “I think it’s made them get a little more drive.”

Her advice to her students and others who dream of being a professional singer is to just go for it.

“There are many times where I saw that it was pointless for me to keep trying. But honestly, you never know when your time will come.”

Bartlett-born Thomas was born and raised in Bartlett, attending Elmore Park Middle School and Bartlett High School. She went on to major in vocal performance at Bethel College (now Bethel University) in McKenzie, Tenn., where she was in the first year of the school’s Renaissance program. Her voice skills have taken her around the world, including a trip to Japan her senior year.

She now lives in Memphis with her beloved dog, Chunk, who she describes as a “four-way mutt,” and works in Cordova. She has about 40 private students and has been teaching at the Visions Academy of Performing Arts for the past 10 years.

Journey to the spotlight

Although she put her own aspirations as a singer on the backburner for a while, she eventually stepped out.

She tried out for “American Idol” in 2006 and made it to Hollywood. That success gave her a little push. She next tried “The Voice” but only made it to the second round that time. Later, two of her students were successful on “The Voice,” and she decided to take her own advice and make the effort for herself one more time.

She speculated that her size was a factor when she didn’t succeed on “American Idol.”

“I’ve always been a bigger girl,” she said. “For American Idol, maybe I didn’t have the right image.”

Her determination to find the right place for her voice is now paying off, with help from “The Voice” and her supporters.

What does she want from the experience? “I’m hoping for anything I can get that’s going to allow me to use my passion to make a living on. Teaching’s also a passion of mine.”

Hear her sing

Thomas wowed the judges when she belted out “My Church” by Maren Morris on the Season 18 Knockout Round. For more of Thomas’ unique sound, see her YouTube channel, follow her Facebook page or hear her and her band, Cruisin’ Heavy, at various Memphis-area venues.