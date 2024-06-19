Make welcome Avenu to the Bartlett Library

City of Bartlett

Beginning July 1, 2024, the Bartlett Library will be under the direction of the City of Bartlett. We will be switching from the Memphis Library System to Avenu Insights & Analytics, which is the same group that currently manages the Germantown Community Library. Here are some FAQs that I am sure our regular library visitors will want to know:

Q: Will the Library still be open at the same hours?

A: Yup. Visitors will enjoy the same facility hours:

• Monday – Thursday, 10am-8pm

• Friday – Saturday, 10am-6pm

• Sunday – 1pm – 5pm

Q: How do I get a new Bartlett Public Library card?

A: Free library cards will be available to every Bartlett resident beginning July 1! In addition, there will be special categories of no fee cards such as active-duty/retired military personnel (and their immediate family members), educators etc. Library card holders will enjoy the services they have today including free access to a wide array of materials, computers, and programs etc. The City of Memphis has been working closely with the City of Bartlett to transition over library information to ensure a seamless process. Beginning July 1, Bartlett residents who previously had a Memphis library card will just need to show a photo ID to have a new card reissued. New library users can stop by the library during open hours to sign up for a library card.

Q: Will the Friends of the Library group still have a Book Sale area in the Library, and will teens be able to volunteer?

A: Of course. We couldn’t keep them away even if we wanted to. Friends are a vital part of the Library community. Friends’ operations and Library volunteer programs will continue as they do today. Proceeds and donations from the book sales and other activities will go directly to the Library.

Q: Will the Library continue to offer programming and maintain its partnership with Bartlett schools and other community groups?

A: Yessiree! The Library will be offering free programming that promotes lifelong learning and inspires, entertains, and fosters collaboration in the local community. This includes summer reading programming and other current activities that are popular with the community. The Library will work in partnership with Bartlett City Schools to host summer reading programs, school reading events, sponsor cooperative programming, and promote collaborative efforts to encourage the next generation of learners.

Q: Will my Memphis Public Library Card still work?

A: All active MPL Library Cards for Bartlett residents will be extended to December 31, 2024. After that, MPL Library Cards for Bartlett residents can be renewed annually for $50, which is the

standard cost for all Non-

Resident Library Cards.

Q: Can I continue to check out material from Memphis Public Libraries?

A: Yes. You may continue to check out books from Memphis Public Libraries while your account is up to date; however, the pick-up location for any holds must be a Memphis Library. On July 1, all existing “holds” with a pick-up location of Bartlett will change to the Raleigh Library.

Q: Where do I return books after June 30th?

A: When you are ready to return items that you have checked out, please note that beginning July 1, books and other items belonging to the Bartlett Library will need to be returned directly to the Bartlett Library. And any books belonging to another Memphis Public Libraries location will need to be returned to any Memphis Public Libraries location. You should see a sticker on the book notating which library it belongs to. If you accidentally return a Bartlett Library book to the Memphis Public Libraries or vice versa, it will delay the return process and the item may remain on your account for several extra days.

During the transition period from June 28 to June 30:

• The library will maintain regular operating hours.

• Patrons will be able to check out and return items as usual.

• The Bartlett location will be unable to issue Memphis library cards or accept payments during this time. However, these services remain available at all other Memphis libraries, including the nearby branches in Raleigh and Cordova.

I’m sure you guys will have a bunch of additional questions, and I will put out the info as soon as I get it.