Maggie Graham is State Champion

Bartlett Sophomore Maggie Graham is the TSSAA Wrestling State Champion after scoring a 15-4 in a major decision over Elizabeth Champion of Tullahoma. She ended her season with a 23-1 record.

Panther Wrestling, coached by Head Coach Daniel Longo and Assistant Coach Hunter Siler, had three wrestlers compete in the 2021 TSSAA State Tournament this past Thursday and Friday at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

Maggie Graham

Senior Mason Sutton finished top eight in his weight class of 132 lbs. Sutton had a great senior season scoring his 100th victory of his career earlier in the season.

Junior Steven Dindl placed fourth in a tough 120 lb. weight class becoming Bartlett High School’s first wrestler to medal in three consecutive years. He also scored his 100th win of his career earlier in the season.

Graham also made history by winning a back-to-back state title with her first place finish in the Girls 150 lb. weight class. This is a repeat of last year when Graham took home the championship trophy in the Girls 160 lb. weight class in 2020.

