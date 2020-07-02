MAAR: Memphis-area home sales drop in May, but average sales price rises

Memphis-area total home sales for May dropped 20.6% year-over-year, from 1,722 homes sold in May 2019 to 1,368 sold this May, according to the Memphis Area Association of Realtors MAARdata property records database.

The area’s average sale price for homes was up 7.2%, from $191,226 in May 2019 to $205,082 in May 2020.

Year to date, total home sales have dropped 5.6%, from 7,467 in the first five months of 2019 to 7,049 for the same period this year.

Year to date, the average sales price was up 10.1% from $177,153 in the first five months of 2019 to $195,040 for the same period this year.

Foreclosures are down 87%, from 100 in May 2019 to 13 in May 2020. Year-to-date, there’s been a 45.1% drop in foreclosures, from 512 for the first five months of 2019 to 281 for the first five months of 2020.

May is the most recent month for which Memphis-area housing sales data is available. The MAARdata system includes records of all single-property transactions in Shelby, Fayette and Tipton counties. The MLS includes listings in Shelby, Fayette, Tipton, Hardeman, Hardin, McNairy and Lauderdale counties in Tennessee; DeSoto County in Mississippi; and Crittenden County in Arkansas.

For more information, historical home sales statistics for the greater Memphis area and each municipality can be found on the MAAR website at maar.org/marketstats.

Bartlett

May 2019 vs. May 2020: Total home sales in Bartlett dropped 32.5%, from 114 units in May 2019 to 77 units in May 2020. The median sales price rose 18.5%, from $210,950 to $250,000. New home sales dropped by 75%, from 4 to 1. The average sales price for all homes rose 7.4%, from $227,328 to $244,149.

Comparing year-to-date: Total 2020 YTD homes sales in Bartlett through the end of May dropped 4.4% from 431 units for the first five months of 2019 to 412 units for the first five months of 2020. The YTD median sales price rose 9.5%, from $208,000 in 2019 to $227,750 this year.

Arlington

May 2019 vs. May 2020: Total home sales in Arlington dropped 12.2%, from 41 units in May 2019 to 36 units in May 2020. The median sales price rose 12.8%, from $277,000 to $312,500. New home sales dropped 22.2%, from 9 to 7 units. The average sales price for all homes rose 12.6%, from $284,951 to $320,913.

Comparing year-to-date: Total 2020 YTD home sales in Arlington through the end of May dropped 6.8%, from 161 units sold for the first five months of 2019 to 150 units for the first five months of 2020. The 2020 YTD median sales price rose 10%, from $285,000 in 2019 to $313,500 in 2020.

Lakeland

May 2019 vs. May 2020: Total home sales in Lakeland dropped 15.4%, from 26 units in May 2019 to 22 units in May 2020. The median sales price rose 57.8%, from $239,251 to $377,500. New home sales rose 300%, from 1 to 4 units. The average sales price for all homes rose 30.4%, from $287,911 to $375,368.

Comparing year-to-date: Total 2020 YTD home sales in Lakeland through the end of May rose 15.5%, from 97 units sold for the first five months of 2019 to 112 units for the first five months of 2020. The 2020 YTD median sales price rose 36%, from $265,500 in 2019 to $361,000 in 2020.

Shelby County

May 2019 vs. May 2020: Total home sales in Shelby County dropped 19.9%, from 1,515 units in May 2019 to 1,214 units in May 2020. The median sales price rose 12.8%, from $149,000 to $168,000. New home sales dropped 25.6%, from 43 to 32 units. The average sales price rose 7.2%, from $187,455 to $201,000.

Comparing year-to-date: Total YTD home sales in Shelby County through the end of May dropped 6.7% from 6,775 sold for the first five months of 2019 to 6,323 units for the first five months 2020. The 2020 YTD median sales price rose 14.4%, from $132,900 in 2019 to $152,000 this year.