Longtime Shelby-Metro Coach passes at the age of 74 years

Staff Reports

Carl Phillip “Phil” Thurmer, born on December 1, 1951, in Memphis, passed away on Christmas Eve.

Thurmer graduated from Bishop Byrne High School in Memphis and went on to earn his degree from Memphis State University with a Bachelor’s in Education.

His teaching and coaching career started with Memphis Catholic High School, Munford High School, then Bartlett High School finishing and retiring from Houston High School.

Thurmer was preceded in death by his parents Lonus and Aileen Thurmer, and his son Christopher Shane Thurmer.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathy Thurmer; son Scott Thurmer and Justin Thurmer; two grandsons; and his brother Michael Thurmer.

Family and friends gathered on Dec. 29 until the funeral services in the Arlington Suite of Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, in Bartlett.

The family asks any financial donations in Phil’s honor be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences and directions may be found through www.memphisfuneralhome.net.