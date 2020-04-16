Local LGBTQ center offers free HIV testing, food, condoms during pandemic

OUTMemphis, the LGBTQ Center for the Mid-South, is re-emphasizing to the public that the facility provides free HIV testing, food and hygiene supplies, and condoms.

A press release from the organization noted that, according to the Centers for Disease Control, one of the groups most at risk if they contract COVID-19 are people living with HIV who have a low CD4 ount or who do not have full viral suppression on antiretrovirals.

Martavious Hampton, senior director for health & evaluation at OUTMemphis, said, “People living with HIV who are unaware of their HIV status may not seek interventions such as HIV testing because of the following conditions: Stigma related to HIV testing, lack of healthcare, housing and job insecurity, low perception of HIV risk, poor transportation options, and more.”

He continued, “As a result, it is imperative that OUTMemphis does its due diligence to implement effective strategies and protocols such as social distancing, postponing all group activities, and continuing direct services by appointment or during specific days and hours to better serve populations who are most at risk.”

In addition to OUTMemphis’ work with seniors, trans individuals, and homeless youth, the organization gives priority access to its free food and hygiene supplies to people living with HIV/AIDS. Items are available at 892 S. Cooper, Monday through Thursday, for the duration of the pandemic. Free condoms are also available. Free HIV testing is available Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m.

“Now more than ever, we are committed to identifying newly diagnosed community members and linking them to care as soon as possible,” Hampton said. “In times of hardship and uncertainty for many of our community members, mental health is put to the test and pushed to its limits. Thus, often times, unhealthy behaviors such as intimate partner violence, substance use, and at-risk sexual activities are the potential consequences of community members attempting to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, OUTMemphis and community resources such as the spirituality discussion group (H.O.PE.), the LGBTQ+ Alcohol Anonymous group (Pride and Principles), Love Doesn’t Hurt, and other resources are imperative for our community’s overall health and wellness.”

Learn more at outmemphis.org.