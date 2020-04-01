Local cities, schools extend ‘safer at home’ measures

As coronavirus cases continue to rise locally, Bartlett, Arlington and Lakeland are among the cities that have extended their initial stay-at-home executive orders through 6 p.m. April 3. The directive can continue to be extended in seven-day increments if needed.

School closures and meals

Area public school districts in Bartlett, Arlington and Lakeland have also extended their closure through April 24, at the request of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

Many schools are, however, continuing their free breakfast/lunch programs to ensure children in need have access to good nutrition during the closure.

For Bartlett City Schools, breakfast and lunch meals will be available for pick-up at Bartlett High School (5688 Woodlawn) 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays-Friday through April 24. There will be no meal pick-up on April 10 because of the Good Friday holiday.

Drive-thru service will be at the Bartlett High main entrance. People are asked to use the front drive off Woodlawn.

According to a BCS press release, any student 18 or under may obtain free breakfast and lunch at the location mentioned above or at any other school meal location within Shelby County. This program is for meal pick-up only and the provided meals are not to be consumed on site.

The Arlington Community Schools district will not operate its meal program during the closure.

School year, educational outreach and options

The school year will not be extended into the summer. The legislature’s bill waived the 180-day school requirement, so the last day of school will still be May 22.

The Tennessee Legislature also passed a bill waiving the state tests for the 2019-2020 school year.

In the meantime, many school districts are offering online options (entirely optional) so students can continue learning and keep their skills sharp for the next school year.

Bartlett schools: The district has launched a new Remote Learning Resources Site at bit.ly/BCS-Remote-Learning.

These resources are organized by grade and are optional activities that will not be graded. The focus is on supporting families while protecting the health and safety of all.

See a brief video from superintendent Dr. David Stephens discussing online learning opportunities and other continuing programs in Bartlett schools at bit.ly/BCS-update.

In a March 30 update on the high school’s website, a spokesman noted that graduation is still planned for May 11, but the school is in discussions on alternatives in case of unfortunate delays.

The administration, the staff, and central office also are currently discussing alternative dates in May that will work for prom.

Arlington schools: The ACS Online Optional Learning began April 1. Teachers have been working within their subject departments to create these optional resources for students to continue their learning during the closure.

Each weekly packet will cover a week’s worth of optional resources that families can utilize. These online optional learning resources are being developed by ACS teachers and will align to the standards taught in ACS classrooms.

Each child’s teacher may also host optional virtual meetings with students through Zoom Education. If so, families will receive a link to join the meeting.

Grades 5-12 will access the online optional learning resources through Schoology or may access the online optional resources on the school’s webpage.

Grades K-4 will access the online optional learning resources through SeeSaw or may access the online optional resources on the school’s webpage.

Children who are having issues with Schoology (5th – 12th) or Seesaw (K-4th) should reach out to the child’s teacher for assistance or have a parent do so. Teachers who can’t assist will forward help requests to the curriculum technology teacher for assistance and they will be in touch.

Lakeland schools: The district has assembled remote learning resources, as well as coronavirus-related information, online at https://lakelandk12.org/parents/flu-coronavirus-resources.