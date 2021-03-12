Living one year in a pandemic…in your own words

COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March 2020 by the World Health Organization.

Life as most Americans know it, came to a halt, and in an instant, employees were sent home and stores and restaurants were closed or restricted. While those workers deemed “essential” continued working, many found themselves with time on their hands and their daily way-of-life altered. The Bartlett Express asked readers how their lives have changed over the last year. Here are their own words as to what it is like living one year through a

pandemic.

•••

Adrienne Cook – “We used to

eat out weekly and now we almost never do. If we do we try

to eat local to support small businesses. We also go camping a lot

more and do more outdoors adventures like kayaking. We even

got a new kayak for Christmas

from my parents. Luckily we

both stayed employed although

I work from home a few days a

week now. I did lose my side job

when the pandemic started but

we feel lucky to still both have

our main jobs.”

•••

Chris Thomas – “It has prevented me from being able to hug

my mother who is in a nursing

home. We are a very affectionate

family so talking through a window has been very hard.”

•••

Joel Crupie – “I learned that I

could probably survive a while

on naked and afraid.”

•••

Phyllis Higginbotham – “I

have learned how much we took

for granted. Spending time with

friends and family. Hugs and

kisses. I miss shopping and eating out. Thankful for the health

we have maintained.”

•••

Crystal Bramlett – “It kept me

away from my mom and grandmother. I lost them both last year

(not Covid related deaths). They

died two months and three days

apart. I’m hurting, still.”

•••

Paul Cook – “Outside of the

government forcing people to

wear masks, no. I didn’t miss a

day of work, nor was I scared

enough by propaganda to change

any of my daily life.”

•••

Vanessa Danley – “We take

things for granted especially

being with family and friends.

Also, I have learned that life is

very short cherish every moment

that you have been given.”

•••

Theresa Locastro – “Learned

how impatient myself and others are and witnessed some

very sick folks as well as several

friends that passed away. Togetherness can be good and not so

good sometimes. Working from

home was quite an adjustment.

Very grateful for blessings I took

for granted (medical, first responders, grocery store workers,

truckers and others that serve the

public every single day). Praying

more than ever for all.”

•••

Morgan Staggs – “Life hasn’t

changed much for us at all.”

•••

Erin Johnson – “Not being able

to enjoy family gatherings and

outings. We have four kids and

my disabled father. We now only

do take-out. Don’t just go out for

fun to look around. Worry about

gathering with family members

during holidays. It’s been a rough

transition for our family. Miss

the everyday life experiences.

Our youngest just turned one in

January. She didn’t go to a store

until the end of August. She was

absolutely flabbergasted there

are other people in the world. I

am praying that the world can

get back to pre-pandemic. You

never really think about the little things in life until something

like this happens. Can you find

food or toilet paper? Gathering around a restaurant dinner

table to catch up with family is

missed. Schools being in person

and allowing parties, parents,

and field trips. Someone passing

and not being able to be by their

side. Feeling comfortable taking

the high risk to a basic doctor’s

appointment. Being able to treat

yourself getting your nails and

hair done. No one has patience

anymore. Changing your entire

family holiday traditions because it’s not worth the risk. Yes,

we are overly cautious. I would

never be able to forgive myself

if we gave COVID to my father.

He has beaten all odds so far. I

can’t imagine losing him over

something so stupid. Praying for

everyone who had been affected

by COVID.”

•••

Christy Gebo – Lived in

Pennsylvania (the third hot

spot state) when the pandemic

hit, was walking through Times

Square the night they shut down

Broadway – my husband had to

continue to work at a prison in

Newark, NJ as the pandemic hit

the jail. We moved to back Bartlett in September because I wanted to get away from the virus, as

all the New Yorkers were moving

into the Poconos, bringing the virus with them and it kept exploding. I’m still very wary of leaving the house much, but things

here are much more lax and laid

back. We got down here during

what was still the first surge and

noticed such a difference. That

said, I’m happy to be home anyway.”

•••

Nena Stoddard – “Having to

close our business. My family

was able to purchase an RV and

do some traveling. I feel bad for

some of the families that have

endured hardships. It made me

realize time is precious, especially with your kids.”

•••

Courtney Allen – “Got married, had a baby, didn’t get

COVID while working as a

nurse, and spent more time with

family. All in all I can’t complain. Oh and got vaccinated.”

•••

Donna Coker – “I missed family at Thanksgiving and Christmas. I miss going to church and

my church family. Sad for the

loss of life sad for loss of jobs and

sad that so many children missed

school. I’m so glad to be back at

work and so glad that children

are back in school and just pray

for some kind of normalcy.”

•••

Teresa Summers-Mayberry –

“I learned how to stockpile toilet

paper.”

•••

Brandon Cooper – “Lost my

job at an auto body shop cause

they couldn’t afford to keep everyone. Recently started at UPS

since delivery companies were

so far behind from holidays and

virus.”

•••

Chuck Miller – “I used to able

to breathe in the gym and now I

wear a mask in the bank like I’m

there to rob them.”

•••

Rylie Mabe – “I miss not having to wear masks.”

•••

Jaime Osborn – “I am a better

cook now.”

•••

Melissa Chatham – “I’ve realized how important it is to be

as prepared as possible for any

sort of disruption in our regular

lives. I miss seeing and hugging

my family and friends. I miss all

the normal things I did every day

without even thinking twice. Oh

and I miss my daughter going to

school and just being a teenager

without worrying. One thing I

don’t miss, I’ve been blessed to

be able to work from home and I

love it! I feel for all those who are

not as lucky in that respect and

either lost jobs or had to work in

the midst of all this. Thank you

to all those who have kept the

world turning.”

•••

Aaron Bos – “I had a good

job, worked hard to keep it going

during Covid. Wrote the playbook, tried to keep the owner’s

wishes and the concerns of the

staff balanced, was face first in a

riot that turned into a viral video, and then got laid-off after a

year that was by all metrics, a

fantastic success for the business

considering the pandemic. Yeah,

the past twelve months have been

quite the ride.”

•••

Justin Emmons – “Everything

has changed in this past year.

Being a local business owner

of LivLimitless Fitness. We were

very much affected by this pandemic. We were shut down for

a few months, and then when

we did open back up a lot of

our folks either are high risk or

connected to a high-risk person

so they delayed returning. As a

small business we were able to

receive the PPP loan and some

grants, but it still has been a tremendous struggle staying afloat.

One quarter of last year we were

negative $6,000 a month in revenue, living off of the Emergency

Disaster Relief funds. We have

still not recovered but are improving now. We still have people who are COVID conscious

and have not returned to the gym.

To create a safe environment for

our members, we invested over

$12,000 so far, just for COVID

precautions. Including, construction costs to rearrange our entire

gym floor, created spaces six-feet

apart from each other to properly social distance, extra cleaning

protocols and supplies above and

beyond what we already were doing, UV lightings in our HVAC

units, and extra equipment to

limit sharing of equipment. We

have also changed our entire

business model, limiting class

size to 17 people per class. We

did not have to lay any employees off and we are very grateful

for that. On a personal note, due

to business income dropping, our

personal situation has also been

a struggle. We refinanced our

house, sold a vehicle, started a

very strict budget, have limited

kids activities, cancelled vacations etc. Due to fear of spreading COVID, we have also limited our visits with my elderly grandparents, and stopped virtually

all travel to visit family. We’ve

stopped having large birthday

parties for our children. We actually did a movie night outside

in May for my daughter, where

everyone had their own box six-feet-away from each other, so she

could have some type of visit with

her friends for her 10th birthday.

Throughout the pandemic my

wife was pregnant, and I was not

allowed to go to doctor’s visits,

even when our daughter had to

see a specialist for irregular heart

rhythms. I had to sit in my truck

and Facetime with my wife,

while the doctor spoke to us. Our

baby daughter has gotten used

to seeing most people in masks

constantly when we are outside

of the house. Our son is a senior

in high school and being type 1

diabetic is very high risk. He has

done his entire senior year sitting in his room on his computer

for virtual school. My other two

children, 9 and 10 yrs. old, have

spent every day of this school

year on their computers. Sitting

eight hours in front of a computer

for a 9 and 10 year old has been

a challenge to say the least. If we

make it through a day with only

one crying outburst it was a good

day. At this point our life sounds

like a depressing country song,

so I’ll put some positive points

out there. People are beginning

to come back to gyms, and other

businesses so it’s good to see that.

I personally have made a much

more concerted effort to shop

and eat at local establishments

over larger corporate owned businesses. I get to spend much more

time with my children since they

are home doing virtual school all

day, while it is difficult it is nice

to see them throughout the day.

With the kids being quarantined

and cooped up all summer, they

have gone outside way more, and

I have seen more children outside playing, riding bikes, having

fun, and doing things outside the

home, like when we were kids.

Our oldest son has done very

well with the virtual school and

I think it will help him with his

independent work he will have to

do in college. I have experienced

way more gratitude for the small

things in life. Quality time with

the family, enjoying the outdoors

rather than going to movies or

restaurants. Much less distraction

and more focus on what matters.

I’m sure there is more, but this is

what I’ve come up with off the

top of my head.”

•••

Paula Davidson – “I learned

about storing food, what foods to

buy that do not have to be cooked,

how to stockpile bathroom tissue,

how people can be so selfish, but

most importantly, I lost a few

friends due to this virus!”

•••

Angie Brown – “Not much has

changed other than my husband

is working from home. We still

go to church, vacation, family

gatherings and eat out. (I am) not

getting the vaccine.”

•••

William Bechtel – “Other than

wearing a mask, not much has

changed.”

•••

Velynda Lee – “We are both

police officers so we can’t work

from home, but I wish we could

sometimes. I refuse to live in

fear of what might happen, in a

world where anything could happen. Living in fear is no life at all

and I refuse to give up my freedom for a false sense of security.

We’re neither safe nor free if we

do that!”

•••

LaShona Taylor – “Having to

remember a mask, which I hate,

missing church events and social

events. Seeing friends and family

anytime without worry. My son

has missed out on church and

school trips and activities that

can’t be replaced. We used to go

to movies a lot, but not in a year!

Only positive thing is I feel my

family had much needed quality

time playing games and being together.”

•••

Ed Hill – “Hardly anything

has changed.”

•••

Debbie Bain – “Can’t jam

on my guitar with Richard (my

teacher) in person. More fear

of dying. Can’t audit in person.

Can’t hug lots of people anymore.

I sneeze, I get scared. Isolation.

Haven’t seen a couple wonderful

friends. More sadness.”

•••

Connie Sprague – “We were

able to build our savings account

up since we were not going and

doing. We were blessed to have

jobs that didn’t slow or close.

Helped others when we could.”

•••

Amy Nation – “I found working at home has saved me more

money than I ever have. My ental

health is actually better. However, I don’t want the ‘new normal’

to become permanent where we

wear masks, afraid of get-togethers or get use to grocery shelves

being empty.”

•••

Mike Brooks – “Canceled a

few vacations, but everything

else has been the same. Well, except for the wearing of masks.”

•••

Diane Graves – “I learned how

important family and friends are.

I haven’t been able to enjoy either

of them. Life is fragile. Losing

people to COVID is terrible. I

learned to be present in the moment with my students. Face to

face learning is more important

than the fear of getting COVID.

And most importantly, I am a

hugger and miss giving hugs.”

•••

Amanda Williams – “I have

been able to discover the job of

my dreams and build a business

around it. I’m now a single mother that works from home helping

to educate children that would

have otherwise fallen through the

cracks of the education system. I

now run the only privately owned

and operated homeschool tutorial

business in Bartlett helping with

tutoring, virtual facilitation, and

homeschool tutorial courses. It’s

been so amazing since it’s inception in August directly related to

the Coronavirus.”

•••

Jennifer Thompson – “I have

seen my mom weep for friends

she has lost to COVID. I have

seen the fear in my 10-year-old

when I contracted it. He was

afraid I was going to die. I was

handed my Mother’s Day present

at the end of a yard stick, so no

one got close to me. The Christmas, Thanksgiving and birthday celebrations all drastically

changed because of COVID. We

have learned to stay at home. To

teach our child at the dining room

table when needed. We have

learned to adapt and overcome,

but most of all we have learned to

be patient, kind and brave.”

•••

Heather Kohr – “As an essential worker, it got too bad. I quit

my job.”

•••

Amy Burden – “I graduated

from U of M in May of last year,

but I never saw my classmates

again after leaving for spring

break…no ceremonies or awards

day. I was offered a job through

the US Department of State to

work abroad for a year, but the

contract was cancelled due to

COVID travel restrictions. So,

I was supposed to graduate and

go to work, but instead, I’m now

working one-to-three part time

jobs from home and still living in

Bartlett.”

•••

Karen Proctor – “Life is fragile. Working everyday in the

medical field really makes you

appreciate your good health (even

before the times of COVID) and

the time that we have to cherish

our friends and families. Never

take life for granted.”

•••

McKenzie Prince – “We are

currently living overseas (husband is active duty military) and

our family has yet to meet our

one-year-old because of COVID

restrictions.”

•••

Susan Hemphill-Acosta – “I

learned that some people are selfish… hoarding toilet paper, food,

cleaning supplies, and masks. I

also learned that there are still a

lot of good people in the world

reaching out to their fellow

neighbor and friends in need.

My personal experience with

COVID has shown me that until

people see it first hand the gravity

of the situation is grossly underrated. Watching people die, alone

while your community continues to complain about wearing a

mask and staying indoors takes

a huge toll on the mental health

of those of us that watch this

nightmare unfold. I still want to

scream from every rooftop that

this is not a drill, but sadly most

still want to dismiss it as a government conspiracy. I’ve said it

before and I’ll say it again. I don’t

care where it came from or who

unleashed it, it is very real. Just

wear the mask and take precautions because it doesn’t discriminate. Check on your front line

friends.”

•••

Ian McCloud – “In the last

year we’ve watched as our nation has turned into sheep and

by throwing logic and reason out

the window. Still can’t believe

how many people are wearing

these face coverings. It might be

humorous, if it weren’t so sad…

and the people coming up with

these stupid rules have no idea

how much they’re affecting our

children. People being out of

work and stuck at home all for a

stupid flu virus is just ridiculous.

Depression, suicides and alcoholism have skyrocketed and no

one seems to care. My life hasn’t

changed a whole lot, but my kids

have. If you don’t like my answer

that’s fine, just censor me, I don’t

care I’m just done with it all.”

•••

Jackie Tarver – “I learned lots

of patience.”

•••

Torrey Shoaff – “I learned a lot

about people’s character and how

fragile our freedoms and rights

can be. Our community is awesome and when small businesses

pulled together we were able to

accomplish great things.”

•••

Profe Heatherling – “We pivoted our business model and provided essential instruction to students in new ways. We learned

new skills, gave parents the autonomy to make the best choices for their families, and worked

ourselves to the core in learning

to navigate this new normal.

Moving ahead, I’m more aware

than ever that we cannot predict

the future, and that education is

so highly regulated. Lots of people making decisions who have

never been in the profession. I’m

proud of our resilience.”

•••

Buffy Ward – “I have worked

more in the last year more than I

ever have. Not a bad year.”

•••

Crandall Quinn – “Felt more

drawn to make a difference in

Bartlett.”