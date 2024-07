City of Bartlett Public Library

Are you ready for school to start back?!

Whether you are excited for, or dreading summer break’s end, we are having a “Back to School Bash” on Saturday, August 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.!

Come out and enjoy some yummy food trucks, run through the obstacle course in a bouncy castle, get your craft on, and even see a fire truck and ambulance up close and personal.