Letter to the Editor: What will be the actual cost of the Voucher Bill?

Dear Editor,

Last year, the Tennessee Legislature passed Governor Bill Lee’s controversial school voucher law by a vote of 50-48. The law references Educational Savings Accounts (ESAs), but both proponents and opponents often refer to this bill as “The Voucher Bill.”

The law gives low-income Tennesseans in Davidson and Shelby counties $7,300 of taxpayer money to send their children to private schools or spend on educated-related expenses. While this may sound like a noble cause, these funds will be removed from the statewide school funding, leaving less money for schools that aren’t failing, like Bartlett City Schools.

For example, in 2011, Indiana approved a similar program for 7,500 students. In less than 9 years, the state now spends $685 million on the program after it expanded. Losing $685 million from the state public school budget will most definitely affect municipal school districts.

To be eligible for a voucher, a student must meet three basic requirements: You must be zoned for a failing school in Shelby County Schools (Memphis), Metro Nashville Schools, or an Achievement School District School. You must be from a low-income family, and you must have attended a failing school in the prior year.

When the vote was tallied in the House of Representatives, it initially resulted in a 49-49 tie. Instead of closing the vote and allowing the bill to fail, then-Speaker of the House Glen Casada allowed the floor vote to stay open for an unprecedented 40 minutes.

During that time, House leadership reportedly used strong-arm tactics and allegedly even attempted to bribe legislators to change their votes. Soon, they convinced Rep. Jason Zachary to swap his vote from “no” to “yes” in exchange for removing Knoxville from the bill.

Only two Shelby County Representatives voted for the voucher bill: Tom Leatherwood and Mark White. Leatherwood represents much of east Bartlett, Arlington, Lakeland, Millington and unincorporated northeast Shelby County. Leatherwood often said he was against the bill but changed his mind at some point in the process.

Amendments to the bill added copious amounts of pork project funding for those who voted “yes.” Between Leatherwood and White, over $700,000 of pork spending was added.

As questions around alleged bribes, kickbacks and other vote-swaying tactics arose, the FBI and TBI (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) became interested. Many news outlets have reported that investigations are now ongoing. It’s easy to see why.

The vouchers were planned to be available for the 2021-2022 school year, but Governor Lee’s administration decided, yet again, a rush was needed. They directed the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) to work towards a 2020-2021 rollout. In doing so, the Department of Education took some questionable steps of their own, which then caught the attention of the legislature.

Earlier this month, the House Appropriations Subcommittee met and asked questions of TDOE officials.

At the crux of the questioning was what authority the TDOE had used to re-appropriate money, speed up the timeline and award a no-bid contract to a Florida-based company named ClassWallet.

The legislature had appropriated $771,300 in this year’s budget for voucher-related expenses. Seemingly out of thin air, the TDOE signed a no-bid contract with ClassWallet worth $2.5 million. If fully implemented, the total cost of the deal will be $6.3 million.

Chairman Hill immediately asked, “How does $750,000 which was approved by the legislature turn into $6,328,750, and where in the world did you get this money?”

TDOE Chief Financial Officer Drew Harpool stated the department tapped into $1.5 million from Tennessee’s Career Ladder teacher pay program. He said, “These were unused funds.”

The answers drew a swift response from other members of the committee. Among them was Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison, who had voted for the bill.

“That Career Ladder is for teacher pay, and we robbed teacher pay,” he said. “We just decided to rob a pot of money that had nothing to do with the legislation that we passed.”

Faison continued, “You can’t do stuff like this and think there’s not consequences in the general public. I can’t stress how bad this looks for us.”

He added, “I made the decision to support the legislation. Since that day, I have probably regretted that vote more than any vote I’ve taken.”

Now Shelby County Schools and Metro Nashville Schools have filed a lawsuit over the law. The suit alleges the voucher law is illegal under the Tennessee Constitution’s “home rule.” It claims that lawmakers did not receive local consent when drawing legislation affecting local communities. Millions of taxpayers dollars will now be spent litigating this law.

From the start, this bill has brought forth more questions than it has produced answers. If the voucher bill was such a good piece of legislation, why does it only affect two of the 95 counties in Tennessee? Why did the leadership feel they had to rush the bill through the subcommittee and committee process? Why the strong-arm tactics? Why did so much outside money flow into the accounts of state legislators’ campaign accounts?

Throughout this entire process, a lack of transparency and urgency have plagued this law. Now we must ask ourselves what will the actual cost of this law be? Was it passed on its merits, or passed because of political pressure, bribes or outside money?

Wasn’t there a better way to address failing schools without the investigations, wasteful spending and risking the education of EVERY child in Shelby County?

Lou Melton

Lakeland