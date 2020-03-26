Legals Legal notices March 25, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The following legal notices appeared in the March 26, 2020, issue of The Bartlett Express. Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)