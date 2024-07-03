Legacy Media Begins Operation of The Bartlett Express

Angie Richardson, Legacy Media

This issue marks the third under new management as Legacy Media takes the reins of The Bartlett Express, as well as, The Collierville Herald-Independent, Germantown News & Shelby Sun Times, The Covington Leader and The Millington Star.

Legacy Media is owned by Mark & Angie Richardson of Drummonds, Tenn. Both have worked previously for the most recent company, Magic Valley Publishing Co., Inc. (MVP), and when presented with the opportunity to take over the role of publishers of five area newspapers, it was a venture they were eager to begin.

“It’s an exciting opportunity, for sure. These are quality publications that have a long history in their communities that we’re proud to be a part of,” said Mark Richardson of the move. “It happened a little earlier than we had intended, due to circumstances with MVP, but I think we’re ready to move forward with this transition and we look forward to growing these publications.”

Magic Valley Publishing began in 1983 when Dennis and Lisa Richardson, with Lisa’s parents Elton & Joan Hatley, bought the Carroll County News and Huntingdon Printing from Dennis’ former employers Raymond and Betty Terry. Dennis later added the Camden Chronicle and the Hatleys retired.

Between 2001 and 2021, MVP grew exponentially to include more than a dozen hometown publications throughout west & middle Tennessee and southwest Kentucky, a printing press, and a radio station. Mark was a familiar presence in the office throughout his childhood, and took a working position in elementary school filling in grocery ads with pictures. With age, he also processed photos in a darkroom, created page negatives, and ran deliveries. After serving in the United States Marine Corps from ages 17-21, he enrolled at UT-Martin and went back to work at the Carroll County News-Leader (a fusion of the Carroll County News and the Carroll Leader) reporting, laying out pages, and running distribution, along with various odd jobs. Here Angie also worked in the front office, accompanied by their first child, Anistyn, who was cuddled and doted on by the News-Leader staff.

The group of papers published under West10 Media and The Leader were sold to MVP in 2019, while Mark and Angie were running the Sears Hometown Store in Covington. In the wake of Sears’ bankruptcy calamities, the family was forced to close the operation. “The timing seemed kismet,” said Mark. “It felt like it was time to return to my roots.”

Back to building ads, Mark worked at the West10 office, working his way up as MVP

implemented changes in the operations. When the family and company were struck with the sudden, devastating loss of Dennis in 2021, Mark was working in multiple executive positions.

As they mourned their patriarch, the family also had to keep MVP going and growing. Without the leadership and expertise that made Dennis’ name synonymous with newspaper publishing, MVP has been led to separate and sell its publications.

Mark and Angie have a shared vision as well as experience in newspaper operations, and believe they can continue the legacy started by the Richardsons and Hatleys over 40 years ago.

Mark’s family background has given him a deep understanding of publishing, from ground floor to executive leadership. Angie brings in business ownership and management experience, as well as two degrees in leadership and management. Their 20-plus years together in both marriage and business create a complementary partnership primed for success.

With a shared commitment to preserving community journalism and embracing digital transformation, and three children eager to learn and work, they are well-equipped to navigate challenges, engage readers, and build sustainability for Legacy Media in southwest Tennessee.

“Our team at the West10 group is providing an excellent base to build our new company,” said Angie. “They have decades of combined professional experience and accolades. We are incredibly lucky to be able to retain this talented and supportive staff, and are very excited to see how we all grow together.”