Leadership Bartlett celebrates 35 years in the community

Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce



An All Class Reunion was celebrated by the Leadership Bartlett Alumni on Tuesday, October 21 at the Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce.

Leadership Bartlett is marking its 35th year (1990-2025) and alumni from many classes reconnected, sharing stories, catching up with each other and meeting new people from other classes.

Thanks to Pete Prancia, the voice of the Memphis Grizzlies, for joining us and sharing his thoughts on leadership, consistency and teamwork.

Leadership Bartlett is now recruiting for the Class of 2026 which begins in January. The five-month program gives participants an inside view of all aspects of Bartlett and how they work together. An overnight trip to Nashville gives you the opportunity to experience state government in action and have dinner with our local state representatives. Tuition covers all expenses, including the trip to Nashville, with an early bird special on the fee until November 15.

If you are interested in becoming more involved in your community and would like to be a part of this program, go to https//www.bartlettchamber.org/leadership-bartlett-program for more information.