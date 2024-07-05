June Ialeen Whitham Kendall • 1930 – 2024

On the evening of June, 26, 2024, June Ialeen Whitham Kendall of Bartlett, Tennessee, passed away at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.

June was born on New Year’s Eve 1930 in East Enterprise, Indiana. She lived a full life in many corners of the world, and would spend the last 52 in Bartlett, accompanied by cherished family and friends. Of her 93 years on this Earth, 57 of them were spent supported by her loving husband, James Oliver Kendall, USN, until his passing in 2010. Her favorite hobbies included gardening and baking, as well as countless hours volunteering for LifeBlood, now known as Vitalant.

She is survived by three generations of her kin, and many friends whom she loved as dearly as her family. June was blessed with two daughters, LaVonne Heckart (Tom), and Teresa Fears, three grandchildren, Lynn Payant (John), Chris Throckmorton (Allison), and Rick Fears (Heather), as well as seven great-grandchildren Bayley, Mikayla, Robert, Natalie, Brad, Bailey, and Luca.

A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Raleigh Lagrange Saturday, July 6, 2024 at 5 pm.

The family asks that any donations in lieu of flowers be made in memory of June to Immanuel Lutheran Church or an organization of donor’s choosing.