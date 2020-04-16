Jeff Mayo named superintendent of Arlington Community Schools

Arlington Community Schools Board of Education has chosen Jeff Mayo as the next superintendent of the ACS district. The Board voted unanimously during a special-called meeting on April 9 that was held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns.

Mayo has served as the ACS chief of staff since the district first formed in 2014 and succeeds Superintendent Tammy Mason, who is retiring June 30. The selection is the result of a statewide search conducted with the assistance of the Tennessee School Board Association. The TSBA narrowed the options to four candidates for board members to interview.

“I am humbled, honored, and excited that the ACS school board has entrusted me with this opportunity to continue the work that has become the foundation of this great school district,” Mayo said. “Our district is comprised of incredible students, parents, teachers, staff and administrators, and as a cohesive team, along with the school board, we will continue this journey of excellence as we put students first and move our district forward.”

Mayo began his career in education in 1988 as a classroom teacher at Mt. Pisgah Elementary School. He then transitioned to administration in 1993, working as an assistant principal at Elmore Park Middle School and principal at E.E. Jeter Elementary School, respectively, until 2000, when he became Human Resources Supervisor for Shelby County Schools.

Mayo then served as Director of Human Resources and Human Capital at SCS until 2013.

As chief of staff for ACS, he has overseen human resources and acted as second-in-command in the district.

Mayo and Mason have worked together on the district’s academic and institutional success over the years, including an Exemplary School District status, multiple Reward Schools, Top Workplaces Award and more.

ACS Board of Education Chairman Scott Benjamin said, “We’re thrilled to have Mr. Mayo as our next superintendent, and I believe the Board has selected a leader who will provide a smooth transition while bringing us to new heights. I’m really excited for him in the fact that the board was unanimous, 5-0, in its decision, which expresses our confidence in him and his abilities to take ACS where we need to head in the future.”

Benjamin continued, “I’m also encouraged by his time spent in the formation of our district. He has worked with Ms. Mason since day one. He knows who we are and what we are capable of, but he came into this process with his own set of ideas about how ACS can continue to move forward. We’re excited to work with him and can’t wait to see him lead our district.”

Mayo begins his new role as superintendent on July 1.