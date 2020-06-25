It’s summer and the gardens are good

Prev 1 of 14 Next

Browsing at the Bartlett Station Farmers Market is a little different this year. Shoppers are wearing their face masks, taking advantage of vendors’ bottles of hand sanitizer, and doing their best not to touch the tempting fresh fruit and vegetables.

Items on sale Saturday included guacamole and chips, coffee, CBD products, home-canned jellies and jams, green tomatoes ready to take home and fry, purple-hulled peas, eggs, arrays of squash and zucchini, peaches, nectarines, plums, potted plants, scented soap, kettle corn, and handcrafted items.

The market is temporarily displaced from its usual spot at W.J. Freeman Park in Bartlett while a pavilion is under construction. For now, it’s at 5980 Stage Road.

The 2020 market will be open 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays through October. For more information, visit bartlettstationfarmersmarket.org.