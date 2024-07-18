IKEA Memphis to host a Teacher Appreciation event

On Thursday, July 25, from 9-11am, IKEA Memphis will host a complimentary event for all teachers that includes workshops, activities, giveaways, and a VIP shopping experience.

Teachers must be IKEA Family members and RSVP in advance.

In-store activities include but not limited to:

• Complimentary Swedish/American treats

• Meatball toss

• Scavenger hunt

• Make and take flower arrangements with John Mark Enterprises

• Giveaways every 15 minutes

• And a chance to win an IKEA gift card!

For more information on Teacher Appreciation including specific activities and offers at IKEA Memphis, please visit the IKEA Memphis, local store page at https://www.ikea.com/us/en/stores/events/ikea-memphis-tn/.