Hurricane Laura slammed residents near Cameron, Louisiana early Thursday morning as one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S. As the hurricane continues making her way across land, she is still marching Northward with a path that includes the Memphis area.

When the storm hit around 1:00 a.m., the hurricane was a Category 4, with winds upwards of 150 m.p.h.

Laura is the seventh major hurricane to hit the state of Louisiana since records began being kept in 1851. A major storm is categorized as a hurricane of Category 3 or higher.

Based on wind speed, Hurricane Laura tied with a storm in 1856 that also was a Category 4 with 150 m.p.h. winds.

To put the storms strength into perspective, Hurricane Katrina, that devastated Louisiana, was tied for fifth in strongest storms to hit the cajun state. Still today, there are areas rebuilding from that hurricane.

As she continues to march upward through the nation, Laura has since been downgraded to a Category 2, and is currently (9 a.m. CDT) moving towards Arkansas with a predicted track of an eastward turn moving the hurricane over parts of the Memphis area.

