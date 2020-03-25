Horoscopes for March 29-April 4, 2020

These horoscopes are for the week of March 29 through April 4, 2020.

ARIES (March 21–April 20): Things are not always what they seem, Aries. Keep this in mind when dealing or working with people you have never met. It may take some time to figure things out.

TAURUS (April 21–May 21): Taurus, asking a bunch of questions may not unveil the answers you were hoping for. You may not be asking the right questions. Keep forging ahead.

GEMINI (May 22–June 21): The ability to listen is an important skill, Gemini. This ability is especially valuable when others come to you for advice. Listen intently and do your best to help.

CANCER (June 22–July 22): Cancer, even if things do not entirely make sense this week, you can glean certain bits of information here and there that can help you to paint the bigger picture.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 23): Leo, imitation is the highest form of flattery. Keep a keen eye on someone you admire at work, and then try to mirror this person in your actions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24–Sept. 22): Virgo, certain responsibilities may seem like a drain on your time. But right now you are not seeing how even small tasks can add up to big results in the end. Remain patient.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23): Libra, certain battles cannot be won no matter how hard you try. Do not focus unnecessary energy on things that cannot be scaled. Direct your focus to more important projects.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 22): A project you started may come to a screeching halt, Scorpio. This does not mean you should abandon it entirely. It just means you will have to take a brief hiatus and restart.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23–Dec. 21): Sagittarius, people naturally want to be around you, but sometimes you need to take a step back and focus on yourself. Clear your schedule for some personal time this week.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 20): Spring is a time of new beginnings, Capricorn. You may be presented with several new opportunities. Travel, a new job or even expanding your family may be in the cards.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21–Feb. 18): Aquarius, even if you do not have all the answers, you can take steps that address many of the changes that have occurred in your life lately.

PISCES (Feb. 19–March 20): Channel your creativity into projects that let you express yourself, Pisces. Artwork, writing and crafting are a few examples.

Famous birthdays