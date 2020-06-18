Horoscopes for June 21-27

These horoscopes are for the week of June 21-27, 2020.

ARIES (March 21–April 20): Aries, news from loved ones may catch you off guard, but could nevertheless make you feel excited this week. This is a sign from the universe that some part of life will change.

TAURUS (April 21–May 21): This week you may feel like opening your heart to others, Taurus. Show a close friend that you care about him or her, or really further your connection with a romantic partner.

GEMINI (May 22–June 21): A busy work schedule may be making things seem more hectic than usual, Gemini. It’s easy to become overwhelmed if you do not find strategies to calm your mind each day.

CANCER (June 22–July 22): Powerful feelings of affection may build up in you this week, Cancer. You may be taking inventory of how you feel about loved ones. Share grand gestures and loving words.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 23): You may get encouragement from an unlikely source this week, Leo. This can inspire you to conduct an in-depth exploration of long-term goals. Embark on a new journey.

VIRGO (Aug. 24–Sept. 22): It is alright to feel shy or inhibited this week, Virgo. Uncertainty over long-term plans could be driving these emotions. Once you get your thoughts on paper, you can proceed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23): A desire to add life to your routine could motivate you to find new activities to explore this week, Libra. Infuse your daily schedule with doses of creativity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 22): Scorpio, this week you may feel sentimental and nostalgic. Perhaps you will reminisce about your childhood by looking over old photographs or playing family movies.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23–Dec. 21): Sagittarius, you feel content with yourself and life this week and that is great. An ability to look within with a practice like meditation may contribute to this serene state of mind.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 20): Figuring out how to resolve issues in a relationship may leave you feeling somewhat unsettled, Capricorn. It might be that you do not want to approach sensitive topics.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21–Feb. 18): Excitement about business or work goals might make you feel like taking some dynamic action to promote your ideas to higher ups, Aquarius. You may find a receptive audience.

PISCES (Feb. 19–March 20): Try collaborating on a fun project this week, Pisces. Check to see if anyone needs assistance if you don’t have your own project in mind.

Famous birthdays