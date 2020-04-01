Horoscopes for April 5-11, 2020

These horoscopes are for the week of April 5-11, 2020.

ARIES (March 21–April 20): This is the week to take charge of your overall health, Aries. If you haven’t been feeling so well, now is the time to visit a doctor and get back on track.

TAURUS (April 21–May 21): Taurus, if you have your heart set on an art project but can’t find the time, figure out a way to make it happen. If you commit to finding the time, your efforts will pay off.

GEMINI (May 22–June 21): Gemini, now is the perfect time to get up and get outside. Fresh air, sunshine and physical activity are long overdue, and they can infuse you with positive energy.

CANCER (June 22–July 22): Cancer, do not get frustrated with a close friend if he or she seems less ambitious than you. Everyone works at his or her own pace and may not have the same focus as you. Be patient.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 23): Use good relationships with loved ones and friends to organize group activities. Such outings will strengthen your already strong bonds with the people you love most, Leo.

VIRGO (Aug. 24–Sept. 22): Virgo, if you have not been exercising regularly of late, now is the ideal time to get back in the action. Embrace the physical and mental benefits of being active.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23): Let your ambition guide you this week, Libra. Spend the week mapping out strategies. Once you have a plan on paper, you can work towards executing it to perfection.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 22): Do not have a moment’s hesitation when taking on a project or spearheading plans this week, Scorpio. Your organizational skills are right for the job.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23–Dec. 21): Sagittarius, this week should go well for you. Expect to feel a renewed energy and harbor a more positive outlook. Use this to your advantage in your career.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 20): Ambition is creeping up on you and it cannot be ignored, Capricorn. You have the time now to devote to any plan of action, so don’t be afraid to go all-in.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21–Feb. 18): Aquarius, do not be surprised if you wake up feeling super this week. Chances are this renewed strength and energy has something to do with better lifestyle habits.

PISCES (Feb. 19–March 20): Pisces, the cosmos puts an end to any lethargy you have been feeling. Be active and pursue new goals.

