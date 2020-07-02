These horoscopes are for the week of July 5-11, 2020.

ARIES (March 21–April 20): Aries, you are a master of turning the tides very quickly. You may need to do so as you face an unforeseen challenge this week. Roll your sleeves up and get to work.

TAURUS (April 21–May 21): Communication with others seems to be going well and you have a full social calendar, Taurus. This will boost your self-esteem and possibly propel you toward new goals.

GEMINI (May 22–June 21): Don’t feel like you need to make sense of everything all of the time, Gemini. Sometimes things will work themselves out and will become clearer with time.

CANCER (June 22–July 22): Relating to others can sometimes be difficult for you, Cancer. You tend to see things more deeply and emotionally than others. Afford others the chance to express themselves.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 23): Finding a comfortable point in a relationship may take some time, Leo. But once you are there, it will feel like this was the course from the beginning. Just have a little patience.

VIRGO (Aug. 24–Sept. 22): You may be full of fast-paced energy this week, Virgo. This is an extension of your lively, upbeat nature. You can make tremendous career strides with very little effort.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23): Do not hesitate to take advantage of an opportunity or it could cost you, Libra. Push your indecisiveness to the side once and for all and jump in.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 22): Scorpio, you are currently in a great place to make a significant move in your life. You have what it takes to make a push toward big goals. Opportunities come from all angles.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23–Dec. 21): It may take some time to rally from a physical slump, Sagittarius. Once you’ve committed to a fitness routine, expect a learning curve until you get into the swing of things.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 20): Someone might be trying to ruffle your feathers by invading your personal space, Capricorn. Set the boundaries politely but effectively. Don’t give in to childish behavior.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21–Feb. 18): Aquarius, things may be moving more quickly than you are comfortable with right now. If you need to slow the pace, put on the brakes.

PISCES (Feb. 19–March 20): Pisces, now is the perfect time to start a work-at-home routine or take a pre-existing situation to the next level. Productivity is booming.

Famous birthdays