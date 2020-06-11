These horoscopes are for the week of June 14-20, 2020.

ARIES (March 21–April 20): Aries, you may feel like giving a romantic partner an ultimatum of some sort this week. Things have been on your mind, but you are better off taking a gentle approach.

TAURUS (April 21–May 21): Taurus, take practical steps toward your goals so you don’t get overwhelmed by all the things on your plate. Later in the week you may get a reprieve from all the work.

GEMINI (May 22–June 21): Various distractions may pop up in the days to come, Gemini. Figure out a way to filter through all of the outside noise so you can quiet your mind for important tasks.

CANCER (June 22–July 22): Cancer, shared commitments could weigh on you this week. Domestic matters need to be prioritized. Tasks shared at work need to have firm deadlines so goals can be met.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 23): A to-do list at home could be hovering over you, Leo. Don’t feel pressured to tackle everything at once. Prioritize the most needy projects, and then cross off jobs as they’re done.

VIRGO (Aug. 24–Sept. 22): Virgo, try to propel yourself toward fulfillment this week. This means whatever task you can complete — however small — will create some positive vibes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23): Libra, if it feels like you’re lacking inspiration lately, you just may need to broaden your horizons a bit. Travel to a new city or town, or listen to new music for a change.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 22): This week you may get a welcome reprieve from situations that have been especially draining, Scorpio. This frees you up for some socialization and fun.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23–Dec. 21): A lucky break may be heading your way that can help you realize your financial goals, Sagittarius. All you may need is a push to get started.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 20): Stress or concerns about professional issues may be compromising your ability to concentrate this week, Capricorn. Make sure you address all of your obligations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21–Feb. 18): Vision and drive have you going in a direction you never imagined, Aquarius. It may be a bumpy start, but expect some smooth sailing soon as you eke out new goals.

PISCES (Feb. 19–March 20): Pisces, doubts may be plaguing you this week and you’re really not sure why. A confidence boost may be all you need to set you straight.

