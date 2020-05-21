The following horoscopes are for the week of May 24-30, 2020.

ARIES (March 21–April 20): Something is stirring in your life, but you can’t zero in on what needs to get done at this point in time, Aries. But you will get your focus and be able to zero in on the tasks at hand.

TAURUS (April 21–May 21): A conflict between your personal values and those of a larger group may not make you popular with everyone, Taurus. That is alright, as you need to stick to your beliefs and feelings.

GEMINI (May 22–June 21): Hold your tongue when others ask for your opinion this week, Gemini. You may not be able to take things back once the words are said. Bow out graciously instead.

CANCER (June 22–July 22): Cancer, do not feel bad about caring for yourself this week, even if you must put your needs above the needs of others. How can you help others without first helping yourself?

LEO (July 23–Aug. 23): It is okay to be skeptical from time to time, Leo. Just do not let negative perceptions bog you down. Realize there are moments when things are right and you can forge ahead.

VIRGO (Aug. 24–Sept. 22): Virgo, you may have an idea of what your relationship should look like, but it may be built on unreasonable perceptions. Get to the heart of your partner this week.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23): Libra, it may take a leap of faith to get to the next level in your career. Instead of taking the safe path, you might need to change things up a bit to ensure action.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 22): A project that once inspired you, Scorpio, may no longer seem worthy of your time. You’re not fickle; you just want to maximize productivity. Something new will turn up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23–Dec. 21): Love isn’t always easy, Sagittarius. Oftentimes you have to work at it to make it stronger. If you’re willing to put in the effort, you will reap the rewards.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 20): Clear and concise conversations will compel others to see your side of the story, Capricorn. You will probably gain a few extra supporters in the process.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21–Feb. 18): This week you will get a chance to express your values in a new way, Aquarius. Convey your feelings with gusto so that you can get the message out to as many people as possible.

PISCES (Feb. 19–March 20): How you are feeling inside may be at odds with the way you are portraying yourself on the outside. You don’t always have to hide feelings, Pisces.

