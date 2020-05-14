These horoscopes are for the week of May 17-23, 2020.

ARIES (March 21–April 20): After a misunderstanding with someone close, you may be licking your wounds, Aries. Don’t let one or two arguments derail your friendship. Find a way to remedy things.

TAURUS (April 21–May 2): If you are tired of taking one for the team, you may need to be more assertive in your work and social circles, Taurus. Set your limits and then stick with them.

GEMINI (May 22–June 21): Try not to commit to anything out of a sense of guilt, Gemini. Rather, commit to things for the right reasons, which might make you more likely to see them through to completion.

CANCER (June 22–July 22): Cancer, as you step out of your comfort zone, think about figuring out some thrill-seeking ideas. Now is the time to push the envelope and really see the wild side.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 23): You are often a force to be reckoned with, Leo. This week will be no different. You can direct your focus in any direction. So think clearly on what you want to do.

VIRGO (Aug. 24–Sept. 22): Virgo, are your aspirations in tune with your actions? Long-term goals come into focus, and you now have to set the course to realize all of your goals.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23): Honest and diplomatic communication may be needed at the office or your place of employment, Libra. Others may turn to you to be a mediator. Put those skills to use.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 22): Scorpio, are you spreading yourself too thin? You probably have too many irons in the fire and will have to prioritize and pull back; otherwise, you may feel overwhelmed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23–Dec. 21): Check all of the balances in your accounts, Sagittarius. You may have to make very important financial decisions as they pertain to your family’s future.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 20): Capricorn, family dynamics may be a little strained lately. It may be time for family members to redefine their roles and boundaries. Things may be sorted soon.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21–Feb. 18): Aquarius, you will support the people you feel closest to and be their ultimate champion. However, sometimes you need to step back and let others fight their own battles.

PISCES (Feb. 19–March 20): Pisces, normally you are a relatively friendly, easygoing person who is apt to reconcile quickly. But this week you could be out of sorts.

