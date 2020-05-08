These horoscopes are for the week of May 10-16, 2020.

ARIES (March 21–April 20): You’ll have a lot of energy and inspiration this week, Aries. Feel free to do anything you put your mind to, especially some recreational activities.

TAURUS (April 21–May 21): Taurus, you may be feeling especially affectionate this week. With an open heart, you could be ready to delve into a new layer of your relationship or find a new romance.

GEMINI (May 22–June 21): People may be wise to give you a wide berth for the time being, Gemini. Your dander is up, and it may be a good time to look for ways to reduce stress.

CANCER (June 22–July 22): Cancer, it is very possible that you will meet someone new this week who has the potential to become a lifelong friend. Be observant of every new face and name in your circle.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 23): A volatile situation could reach its breaking point soon enough, Leo. Arguments that have slowly been brewing will culminate. Fortunately, things will quiet down afterward.

VIRGO (Aug. 24–Sept. 22): Virgo, even though you are tempted to go in many different directions over the next few days, you’ll need to pick a course and stick with it if you are to get anything done.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23): Libra, this week you may find yourself taking center stage at a family gathering or with a group of friends. Use this opportunity to make your voice heard.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 22): Be careful that your actions are not taken the wrong way, Scorpio. Do not take on traits that you would otherwise disagree with. Lighten up and be joyful this week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23–Dec. 21): Sagittarius, take a breather whenever you can because there is a whirlwind of activity soon to come your way. Enjoy any breaks that come your way in the days ahead.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 20): Your willpower may be weak lately, Capricorn, and you may be eating or doing things that you’ll regret later on. Ask a friend to guide you away from temptations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21–Feb. 18): Aquarius, someone may offer you a promotion or another more influential position. Do not let this go to your head, but enjoy the success that has come your way.

PISCES (Feb. 19–March 20): Pisces, if you have noticed you are running into obstacles in your quest to meet your goals, you may want to step back and consider a new path.

Famous birthdays