These horoscopes are for the week of April 19-25, 2020.

ARIES (March 21—April 20): Aries, reach out to someone who can help take some tasks off of your shoulders and help lighten your load. Realize you don’t have to do everything yourself.

TAURUS (April 21—May 21): Taurus, you might not be able to balance your budget this week, but you can still create a big picture analysis of where you want to be financially in the weeks ahead.

GEMINI (May 22—June 21): Your confidence and power of persuasion are elevated this week, Gemini. Any self-doubt will disappear so you can focus on things you want to accomplish.

CANCER (June 22—July 22): Cancer, you are erecting a protective shell around yourself. There doesn’t seem to be any conflict on the horizon, so let your guard down and let others in.

LEO (July 23—Aug. 23): You have a strong magnetic force about you this week, Leo. If you are looking for love and romance, now may be the time to attract someone new or reignite a preexisting spark.

VIRGO (Aug. 24—Sept. 22): Virgo, you may not have realized that you have been hibernating away, but it is time to greet the world again. Focus on invites to any and all social events.

LIBRA (Sept. 23—Oct. 23): Libra, this is a good week to put into practice the “work smarter not harder” mantra. Figure out what needs to get done and then put the people best suited to the jobs on it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24—Nov. 22): It has been some time since you’ve let your hair down and had a good time, Scorpio. Push responsibilities aside for the time being and throw caution to the wind with friends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23—Dec. 21): You may need to clear the air with someone close to you, Sagittarius. Try to figure out a good time to have a heart-to-heart discussion in the next few days.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22—Jan. 20): Focus on the people who lift your spirits, Capricorn. These people can help you get through tough times and reinspire the self-confidence that has made you such a success to date.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21—Feb. 18): The spotlight is on your finances, Aquarius. Looks for ways to grow your savings so you can achieve some of your goals. It may take a few months to see real progress.

PISCES (Feb. 19—March 20): It is time to update your brand, Pisces. That means reinventing yourself. Refresh your résumé and revamp your wardrobe.

