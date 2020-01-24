These horoscopes are for Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2020.

ARIES (March 21–April 20): Aries, a budding relationship appears to be on the cusp of taking the next step. Your relationships are your own, so don’t be afraid to slow down if things feel like they’re going too fast.

TAURUS (April 21–May 21): Taurus, now is the time to institute a change to your daily routine if that’s been on your mind. Planetary energy is pushing you on a course of self-discovery.

GEMINI (May 22–June 21): Gemini, small influencers in your life may be imperceptible, but they are slowly turning the wheels of change and you’ll soon be able to realize what is in store.

CANCER (June 22–July 22): Connect with your spiritual foundations, Cancer. They will be your guide through a week that figures to have its share of ups and downs. Faith will help you ride it out.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 23): The week ahead should be fairly positive for you, Leo. This lifting of weight will inspire newfound freedom to embark on interesting projects or pursue new interests.

VIRGO (Aug. 24–Sept. 22): You may be looking for fulfillment in your love life or your career this week, Virgo. Some measure of liberation will occur in the days ahead.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23): Libra, as the days unfold, you may find yourself feeling more creative and perhaps a bit more rebellious in your thinking. It is okay to want to set out on a new path.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 22): Oftentimes you are a master of taking a difficult situation and turning it on its head immediately, Scorpio. Those unique skills may be put to the test this week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23–Dec. 21): A reorganization will occur in your life. This may involve physically moving things around the house or an intellectual reorganization that produces a new perspective.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 20): Good times with the ones you love do not have to take a back seat to professional goals, Capricorn. Find a way to strike a balance, even if it means delegating more often.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21–Feb 18): Even if you have a mind to help the ones you love, those people have to be receptive to your assistance, Aquarius. Give them a chance to come around.

PISCES (Feb. 19–March 20): Don’t let others talk you into something you don’t want to be involved with, Pisces. Stand your ground or walk away.

