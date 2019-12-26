These horoscopes are for Dec. 29, 2019, through Jan. 4, 2020.

ARIES (March 21–April 20): There is more to a situation than meets the eye, Aries. Delve a little deeper this week to get to the truth. Uncovering the truth will allow you to move forward.

TAURUS (April 21–May 21): Taurus, take a break for a few days to recharge your batteries. If you work too hard, you are going to suffer from burnout. Make this a week of rest and recreation.

GEMINI (May 22–June 21): You have a funny way of looking at things sometimes, Gemini. That can work to your advantage in providing a fresh perspective that others may overlook.

CANCER (June 22–July 22): Cancer, when you are approached with a potential career opportunity, do not immediately dismiss it. It may not be the right time currently, but take inventory of your future goals.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 23): This week you need to make your mark in some way, Leo. You have many clever ideas circling in your head that want out, so think of how you can deploy your creative side.

VIRGO (Aug. 24–Sept. 22): Virgo, accept help when it is offered this week, even if it tugs at your pride a little bit. Sometimes even the strongest can benefit from a shoulder to lean on.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23): A failure to recognize all sides of the equation could put you into an unfortunate situation, Libra. Do not assume that your perspective is the right one; do your research carefully.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 22): Scorpio, just when you think you have everything figured out, something changes. Just because you don’t have the rule book doesn’t mean you can’t plot a course.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23–Dec. 21): Devote more of your attention to family matters in the days to come, Sagittarius. Work may seem all-consuming, but home is where your heart is.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 20): Fun times are just around the corner, Capricorn. You must have the patience to get there. Put some social events on your calendar so you have something to forward to.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21–Feb. 18): Before you give up on an idea, run it by some trusted confidantes, Aquarius. You may be missing just one detail that can make this a recipe for ultimate success.

PISCES (Feb. 19–March 20): Pisces, it’s time to get a better feel for your finances. Tweak things as necessary, and make all decisions with your finances in mind.

