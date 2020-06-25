Hearthside seniors keep spirits up during COVID-19 shutdown

Prev 1 of 8 Next

Hearthside Senior Living of Bartlett shared recent photos of its residents as they find pastimes to stay occupied during the coronavirus shutdowns.

The fun has ranged from coloring complex designs to browsing jewelry sales, enjoying a Hawaii-themed party, celebrating Memorial Day with flowers, and even playing bingo with the bingo boards safely tucked into plastic bags.

Staying away from the public is a good idea for health during the pandemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19.