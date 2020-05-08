Health Department lists what businesses, public facilities can re-open for now

The Shelby County Health Department issued a new health directive on Monday, removing some of the coronavirus-related restrictions on the ability to return to work and engage in essential activities. It also specifies which businesses can re-open and under what conditions.

Individuals should wear cloth face coverings that cover the nose and mouth in public settings where being in close proximity to others is anticipated. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age two or on anyone who has trouble breathing, is incapacitated or is otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

People still shouldn’t participate in social/recreational gatherings of more than 10.

Nothing in the directive mandates closure of a place of worship or prohibits weddings or funerals as a matter of law. But virtual or online services are recommended.

The following service providers and/or businesses may remain open or reopen with specific limitations. Note that this article contains only a partial listing. For full details, visit cityofbartlett.org, select the “News” tab and look for “Health Directive No. 3.”