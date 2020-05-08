Health Department lists what businesses, public facilities can re-open for now

The Shelby County Health Department issued a new health directive on Monday, removing some of the coronavirus-related restrictions on the ability to return to work and engage in essential activities. It also specifies which businesses can re-open and under what conditions.
- Individuals should wear cloth face coverings that cover the nose and mouth in public settings where being in close proximity to others is anticipated. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age two or on anyone who has trouble breathing, is incapacitated or is otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
- People still shouldn’t participate in social/recreational gatherings of more than 10.
- Nothing in the directive mandates closure of a place of worship or prohibits weddings or funerals as a matter of law. But virtual or online services are recommended.
The following service providers and/or businesses may remain open or reopen with specific limitations. Note that this article contains only a partial listing. For full details, visit cityofbartlett.org, select the “News” tab and look for “Health Directive No. 3.”
- Essential county and municipal government functions
- Services or businesses under specific state guidance (such as churches and certain dental or medical practices and procedures).
- Health care, mental and behavioral health, biomedical research, and related businesses.
- Critical infrastructure businesses.
- Social services and other necessities of life for certain populations.
- Veterinary and pet supply businesses and services.
- Agricultural and horticultural operations.
- Non-contact sports facilities and health clubs.
- Sanitation and waste removal services/businesses.
- Energy, water, and sewage services/businesses.
- Pharmacies, medical supply businesses, and other related businesses.
- Vehicle fuel, support, and service stations.
- Banks, savings and loans, insurance companies, accounting businesses, and other supporting businesses.
- Legal/judicial services.
- Laundromats, laundry, and dry-cleaning services.
- Warehousing and storage.
- Construction and facilities design businesses.
- Transportation services.
- Cleaning/maintenance.
- Parcel/mailings transportation and delivery businesses.
- Internet and telecommunications systems.
- Media.
- Funeral/burial services.
- Civic facilities, such as libraries.
- Curbside and drive-through businesses.
- Retail and grocery, including convenience stores, home/business repair, and hardware supply stores.
- As of May 6, barber shops and hair salons. (Nail, tattoo and massage businesses are not included.)
- Daycare and childcare.
- Hotels and lodges.
- Housing/rental services.
- Manufacturing, product logistics, transport/distribution centers, call-centers and other similar businesses that are not open to the public or do not rely on in-person interaction.
- Nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and any other such facilities. They should remain closed to all visitors unless, at the discretion of the facility, visitors are permitted to see residents receiving end-of-life care, if visits may be accomplished without unreasonable risk to others.
- Public and private non-residential schools are to remain closed for now.