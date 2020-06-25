Have you seen this suspect?

Be on the lookout for a shoplifting suspect the Bartlett Police Department is seeking.

At 6:25 p.m. June 8, a black male wearing a red shirt and a dark hat walked into the Circle K convenience store at 8140 U.S. 64 in Bartlett.

He reportedly stuffed three bottles of detergent and two bags of chips into his pants and left the store without paying for the items.

Anyone with information about the suspect in this shoplifting incident is asked to call 901-385-5529, Ext. 2119, or email Detective J. Jackson at jjackson@bartlettpolice.org.