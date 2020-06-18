Have you been checked for COVID-19 yet?

COVID-19 testing continues at multiple sites across Shelby County, including this long line of patient drivers at Freeman Park in Bartlett. Testing is now available at no cost for anyone experiencing even mild symptoms. For a list of testing sites, visit the Shelby County Health Department’s website at shelbytnhealth.com and click the “Coronavirus Disease 2019” banner for instructions and locations. Vitalant is also offering free COVID-19 antibody tests for anyone who donates blood; see details at vitalant.org.