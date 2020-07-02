Have a happy Independence Day 2020

Hopefully a lot of activities will weather COVID-19 this weekend. Then after all the events we will get the usual report on the spike in COVID-19 cases.

How will you celebrate the 4th of July?

It is encouraging to me that many events are on the schedule. It is an election year, so be on the lookout for politicians making their campaign rounds.

We have had so much “downer” news since the first of March that it will be good to have something positive to do.

When I was a kid the family would go down to Sycamore Creek for a picnic with swimming, inner tubing, picnic lunch and watermelon. I haven’t heard anything this year, but our subdivision sometimes has big fireworks displays from the levee. We are lucky to have a bird’s eye view from our deck.

Watch your local Magic Valley Publishing group of newspapers for events near you. In fact, if you don’t subscribe to your local newspaper, call the office today or subscribe online. Support local journalism with a subscription. While you’re at it, subscribe for those college students so they will have something coming to their campus mailbox each week.

The local marina will have its big fireworks display and there will be events on the court square. The editor in Camden will be decked out as Betsy Ross, so look for that treat.

Proudly display your flag.

Learn more about all those seeking elected offices. Find out what they stand for in your local papers. And look for early voting to avoid the crowds. Voting is the way we make our voices heard.

DENNIS RICHARDSON is the president of Magic Valley Publishing, the parent company of The Bartlett Express. Email him at dennis@magicvalleypublishing.com.