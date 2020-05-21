Good deeds by and for officers

While Bartlett’s police officers work during the current pandemic, they are getting support from local businesses:

The Walmart Neighborhood Market in Bartlett (6520 Memphis Arlington Road) recently donated a large amount of de-icer for use when cold weather returns.

Honey Baked Ham (6010 Stage Road, Bartlett) donated sandwiches to officers on May 15.

Editor’s note: Has your business, club, church or family made donations to first responders recently? Send us photos and some information about the gift. We want to publicize neighborly good deeds.

The police force is also going above and beyond with its own good deeds. They are reaching out to young readers with the “Story Time with a Cop” program online to entertain young children during the COVID-19 shutdown and encourage reading.

The department’s YouTube channel has recorded officers reading “Dragons Love Tacos,” “The Giving Tree,” “I Promise I’ll Find You,” “Where the Wild Things Are” and many more childhood favorites. Search for “Bartlett Police Department” at YouTube.com.