Get Ready for the Turkey Shoot November 15

City of Bartlett

Win a Thanksgiving turkey at our Annual Turkey Shoot!

BB guns, provided by the Bartlett Parks and Recreation Department, will be used to shoot targets mounted on bales of hay in the Singleton Gymnasium. Outside weapons will not be allowed on City property.

First, second, and third place prizes will be awarded within the age categories below.

Date: November 15

Time: 11:30a (no targets will be sold after 1p)

Age Categories: 8 & under, 9–12, 13–17, 18–35, 36–50, 51-65, and 66 & up. Price: $1.00/target; each target is five shots (targets will be sold at the door day of event)

For more information: https://www.cityofbartlett.org/124/Special-Events