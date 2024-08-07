Forever 15

Collierville Schools and Dragons honor McCray-Penson with court dedication

Thomas Sellers, Jr.

West 10/Legacy Media

Former CHS Coach Joe Brock speaks with Nikki McCray-Penson's son Thomas II (center), along with her husband Thomas Penson.

Photo Thomas Sellers, Jr.

The most decorated basketball player in Collierville High School history fittingly received her due Saturday morning in the MyTownMovers Fieldhouse on the new CHS campus.

Family, friends, teammates, curr-

ent Collierville School leaders and dozens of fans filled a section of the bleachers to see the unveiling of the new Nikki McCray-Penson Court.

One spectator stood along the wall because he had a courtside seat to the developing legend of then Nikki McCray.

“She had to train me,” former CHS Lady Dragons Head Coach Joe Brock acknowledged. “I had to rewrite my playbook. Actually she rewrote my playbook. I had to learn a lot of things and I played high school and college ball.

“But I had to learn a lot of different things on how to handle an All-American and how to use her to benefit the team,” he continued. “Everything revolved around her, and we are so proud of what she did. She’s the greatest to ever play the game in Tennessee holding so many awards and records.”

As a member of the Lady Dragons Basketball team, McCray was a three-time All-State selection. She took home the Class 3A Miss Basketball Award her senior year.

While at Collierville, McCray had the prestigious recognition of being named a Converse and Parade Magazine All-American. She still holds state records

for scoring, rebounds and shot attempts.

McCray-Penson took her talents to Knoxville to play for the Tennessee Lady Vols and iconic Coach Pat Summitt. McCray was a two-time Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and played in the Final Four.

She went on in her professional career to be the MVP of the ABL and was one of the founding mothers of the WNBA.

McCray was a three-time All-Star in the league. She added two gold medals to her resume winning with Team USA in 1996 and 2000.

McCray-Penson is a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame, the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame, the Women’s Basketball Hall Of Fame and the National High School Hall of Fame.

Before McCray-Penson passed away July 7, 2023, she racked up many other awards and achievements as a head coach, assistant coach and ambassador for the game. She was even selected as a member of the President’s Physical Fitness and Sports Council.

McCray-Penson’s husband and son Thomas and Thomas II were a part of the ceremony to dedicate the new court to her.

The event started with Collierville Schools Superintendent Dr. Russell Dyer welcoming everyone. The Collierville School Board resolution was recognized by Wright Cox (chairman) and the entire board.

CHS Principal Roger Jones III spoke about the legacy of McCray-Penson and her continuing impact on Dragons.

Collierville High School Principal Roger Jones, III (left) stands admiring the new court with Nikki McCray Penson's son Thomas Penson, II.

Photo Thomas Sellers, Jr.



Then Jones was joined by Thomas Nikson Penson to unveil the signage that will keep his mother’s legacy alive.

“We are so grateful,” Brock said. “We’re just so sorry she could not be here physically, but her spirit was here. We still miss her and love her so much. We just wanted to honor her with this here today.”

Then the scheduled closing remark from CHS alum and board member Paul Childers was adjusted. The audible call gave Brock the closing words to talk about Collierville greatest basketball player ever.

“She was a teenager like all teenagers,” he acknowledged with a smile. “You had to put that thumb to her sometimes. She grew up and got more mature in college. She became a wonderful human being and she stopped thinking more of herself and more about other people.

“She learned that the world didn’t revolve around her,” Brock concluded. “It revolved around serving other people. That’s what I am so proud of about her. She should be in Springfield (Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame) one day.”