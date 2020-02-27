Fly fishing event benefits disabled veterans program

Mid-South fishermen got a special treat on Feb. 16 when they visited the Fly Fishing Film Tour. The event was held at the High Cotton Brewery at 598 Monroe Ave. in Memphis. Attendees watched a fly fishing movie and took part in a a silent auction. The event benefitted Project Healing Waters, an organization that helps disabled veterans overcome their disabilities through fly fishing. Mid-South fishermen got a special treat on Feb. 16 when they visited the Fly Fishing Film Tour. The event was held at the High Cotton Brewery at 598 Monroe Ave. in Memphis. Attendees watched a fly fishing movie and took part in a a silent auction. The event benefited Project Healing Waters, an organization that helps disabled veterans overcome their disabilities through fly fishing.