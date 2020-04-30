Find COVID-19 testing sites in Shelby County

Shelby County has an abundance of testing sites for people concerned that they might have been exposed to COVID-19.

People who don’t feel well should call their doctor (but not show up for testing or treatment unless instructed to do so). Those who do not have a doctor can call a testing site to schedule an appointment to be tested for free.

To see a list of local testing sites, scan the circular symbol at right with your smartphone’s QR code app. (Search at the Apple Store or Google Play if you don’t have a QR reader/scanner.) Or click this link to visit bit.ly/Shelby-test-sites. Call to schedule an appointment before showing up.

People with have more severe symptoms should call their local hospital and report symptoms, recent travel and possible exposure before going to the hospital’s emergency department.