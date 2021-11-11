Thursday, November 11, 2021

Championships at Bartlett Station

Bartlett High School Band hosts first annual high school band competition In addition to showcasing their band’s talent across the region, Bartlett High School also...

Fun decorations have become a huge annual tradition for one Bartlett neighborhood The small Domino Cove in Bartlett transforms into a different place entirely when...

Nessie O. Flanagan went home to heaven on Sept. 25, 2021, at the age of 93. She leaves a daughter and son-in-law, Gloria Jane...

Look here for the official final list of winners from the 2021 Bartlett Express Readers' Choice survey! Woman of the Year Crandall Quinn Man of...

The Best Bite in Bartlett: Sweetpeas Southern Cookin’ Wins Restaurant of the Year Because of its quaint nature, Sweetpeas feels as old as Bartlett itself. In...
