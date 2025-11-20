Maria von Trapp’s Grandaughter Plays BPACC on Saturday

Celebrate the holidays with Elisabeth von Trapp. Elisabeth is the granddaughter of Maria von Trapp of THE SOUND OF MUSIC fame. Elisabeth Von Trapp’s concert is Saturday, November 22 – 7:30PM, at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center.

This year marks the 60th Anniversary of the musical film – THE SOUND OF MUSIC. Of course, The Sound of Music is the story of a young nun named – Maria. Set in Salzburg, Austria – Maria became the Nanny of Captain Von Trapp’s many children. Eventually, Maria and the Captain ended up falling in love, ultimately getting married. Around that time, the Nazi’s were starting to take over Austria. The Von Trapp family fled Austria, and headed to America. They toured for many years as the Von Trapp Family Singers. The Von Trapp family settled in Stowe, Vermont. In 1950, where they opened the Von Trapp Family Lodge & Resort which still operates today. Elisabeth Von Trapp grew-up in Stowe, surrounded by music, and near her Grandmother Maria.

Elisabeth proudly continues the musical tradition of the famous Trapp Family Singers. With amazingly clear vocals and classical guitar, Elisabeth performs a wide range of music. An Elisabeth von Trapp concert includes a wide-range of music from: The Sound of Music to ancient folk songs – select pop songs and ending with Christmas music. Audiences will leave BPACC with a smile in their hearts.