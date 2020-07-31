Early voting ends tomorrow

Bartlett residents planning to vote early in the State and Federal Primary and County General election have one day left. Early voting ends on Saturday, Aug. 1. Election Day is Thursday, Aug. 6.

As of this July 23, the Shelby County Election Commission received only 15,804 accepted absentee ballot applications. All ballots were mailed out by July 24, according to Linda Phillips, administrator of elections.

“We are encouraging people to mask up, and go vote in person,” Phillips finished. “Take advantage of Early Voting. you can vote at any of the 26 polling locations around the county. If you wait until Election Day, you will have to vote at the precinct assigned to your address.”