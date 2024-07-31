Don’t Miss Bartlett LIVE this Friday Night

City of Bartlett

Bartlett LIVE, presented by Bank of Bartlett, this week will be FRIDAY NIGHT Aug 2nd (not Saturday). We’ve had some great talent so far and this week is no exception. We will fire up at 6pm with Daphnie & Chris and close out with Anna Rose Baker.

Daphnie Fletcher and Chris Good make up the duo Daphnie and Chris Acoustic. They have a combined experience of over 30 years singing and playing music in the Memphis and greater Mid South area. Daphnie and Chris perform popular pop and rock songs from the 60s to today and give them new life with an edgy feel.

Anna Rose Baker is a breakout singer-songwriter based out of Memphis, Tennessee. Her sound is a dreamy blend of indie rock, bubble grunge, and folk pop. Anna Rose uses her music to portray complex emotions and situations through her vivid lyrics, spacious instrumentals, and catchy hooks.

Her debut EP, ‘Clarity’, recorded with Matt Qualls at Easley McCain Recording, is set to release August 30th, 2024.

Bartlett live is sponsored by: Side Porch Steakhouse, Chick-fil-A, The Shoppes at Bartlett and Smith’s Plumbing Services.