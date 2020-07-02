Don’t delay summer pruning for lovely hydrangea blooms

Why isn’t my hydrangea blooming?

This is an often-asked question by gardeners. There are lots of reasons, but weather and pruning are the two most responsible when hydrangeas fail to bloom.

Last fall we had an early cold snap that arrived suddenly and did not give plants time to ease into the cooler temps of winter. This sudden onset of cold resulted in damage to buds and caused some dieback on many plants. The two most notable victims were hydrangeas that survived but did not bloom due to cold-damaged flower buds and crape myrtles that suffered branch dieback this year.

Two types of shade-loving Hydrangeas, Bigleaf (H. macrophylla) and Mountain (H. serrata), are the old varieties with which we are most familiar. They are available with big rounded mophead blooms or the more delicate lacecap bloom.

These plants bloom on old wood, that is, stems that were on the plant since spring the previous year. If you want to prune these hydrangeas for size or shape it should be done after they have bloomed but no later than mid-July. We like to say by July 4th as this is a day we all can remember. If you prune after this you will be removing the bloom buds and you will not get a bloom next year.

With the introduction of reblooming hydrangeas, things became a little more confusing. These new hydrangea varieties bloom on both old and new wood. The old wood blooms come first and tend to be larger than the new wood blooms that come later. The rule stands for pruning after the initial flush of blooms but not later than the 4th of July, as you do not want to lose the early blooms that come on old wood as a result of pruning later in the year.

If you are planting a new hydrangea you should consider a rebloomer that has a built-in insurance policy for blooms each year and a longer bloom period.

Oakleaf Hydrangeas (H. quercifolia) have a different-shaped leaf and bloom. The leaf resembles the lobed leaves of an oak tree, and the flower is cone shaped. This variety also is recommended for shade and blooms on old wood, so follow the July 4th rule for pruning.

Another type of shade hydrangea is H. arborescens, known as the smooth hydrangeas.

“Annabelle” is a popular variety and there have been many new introductions of this type of hydrangea in recent years. They bloom on new growth and should be pruned in late winter. If you wait until spring you risk cutting off the flower buds if you wait too long. The smooth hydrangeas may need two years to get established before blooming.

If you love hydrangeas but don’t have shade, you can still enjoy them by seeking out Panicle (H paniculata) hydrangeas, which are sun lovers! They are pruned in late winter. One popular variety is “Limelight,” which puts on quite a show with white blooms as big as your head.

It needs space as it will grow into a mound 8 foot tall and wide. “Little Lime” will grow to 3 to 5 feet. These hydrangeas may need two or more years to become established before blooming.

But wait, there’s more! You say you have a shady narrow spot and want to grow a hydrangea? There are climbing hydrangeas (H. petiolaris) that climb by aerial roots that stick to surfaces.

Climbing hydrangea attach best to rough textured surfaces like bricks, masonry and tree bark rather than climbing along trellises. However, they do not cause any damage to buildings or trees they climb, other than leaving behind a sticky residue.

They are slow to get established, and it may be 5 years before you see a bloom. My favorite variety is a related species of Japanese hydrangea vine, Schizophragma hydrangeoides “Moonlight,” which I would grow just for its silvery, blue-green, heart-shaped leaves, which give it additional interest.

So if you are having trouble with your hydrangea blooming, remember the proper pruning time to avoid inadvertently cutting off the bloom buds, and pray for seasonable weather so early or late cold snaps do not kill the flower buds. Make sure your sun-loving hydrangeas are getting enough sun. Be patient if it is a new plant that need to get established. And if you suffer with deer in your neighborhood, be aware that they may be pruning your hydrangeas for you at the wrong time of year.

If you want to plant a hydrangea, visit one of our local nurseries where knowledgeable people can help you decide the right plant for your needs, taking into account size, light conditions, bloom color, shape etc.

July gardening activities

Plant: Start seeds for cabbages, parsley and collards. Replant summer color if needed. Consider succession planting of zucchini or later-season tomatoes.

Pumpkins should be seeded according to maturity. A 100-day pumpkin seeded on July 1 would be estimated to mature October 11. However, it is common in our Mid-South climates for pumpkins to mature a few days earlier than listed.

Lawn care: For Zoysia and Bermuda lawns, fertilize with a complete fertilizer and raise mower blades to 2 1/3 to 3 inches for hot dry weather.

Fertilize: Perennial flowers and reblooming hydrangeas.

Prune: Remove blooms from reblooming hydrangeas. Prune hydrangeas that bloom on old wood for size by July 4th; doing so later in the year will not allow time for bloom buds to form.

Pinch back mums, chrysanthemums and other fall-blooming flowers.

Continue to dead-head annuals and perennials. Remove unsightly fern fronds.

July is a good month to prune “bleeder” trees, such as maples, dogwood, elm, birch and other trees that bleed when pruned in winter.

Other: Continue to water on weeks with less than 1 inch of rain. Continue to monitor for insect and fungal diseases and treat as needed.

Keep birdbaths clean and filled with water.

Layering easily propagates many plants. Hydrangeas, viburnums, weigela, trumpet honeysuckle, Carolina jessamine, and climbing roses are a few plants that will root if the stems are fastened down and covered with soil.

TOM RIEMAN of Bartlett is a Shelby County Extension Master Gardener and secretary of the Bartlett City Beautiful Commission. Keep Bartlett Beautiful is among the activities of this commission. Contact him at thrieman@aol.com.